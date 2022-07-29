Home News He injured his arm while cutting a tree with a chainsaw: hospitalized
He injured his arm while cutting a tree with a chainsaw: hospitalized

TARVISIO. Accident at work, in the late morning of Thursday 28 July, in Tarvisio, in the locality of Ortigara. For reasons yet to be ascertained, an employee of a company specializing in logging injured his arm while he was cutting a tree with a chainsaw.

The Sores center in Palmanova immediately sent an ambulance to the scene. The injured was transported to the Tolmezzo hospital. He would not be in danger of life. On site, in addition to the health personnel, the carabinieri of the operational and mobile unit of Tarvisio also intervened to reconstruct the incident and the personnel of the health company.

