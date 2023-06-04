Home » Municipality of Naples – The Mayor Gaetano Manfredi at the celebrations of the Republic Day
Municipality of Naples – The Mayor Gaetano Manfredi at the celebrations of the Republic Day

Municipality of Naples – The Mayor Gaetano Manfredi at the celebrations of the Republic Day
The day began with the placing of wreaths at the Schilizzi Mausoleum – the votive altar to the fallen for the country. Following, in Piazza Plebiscito, flag-raising with deployment of the Joint Forces Departmentduring which the Prefect Claudio Palomba read the message of the President of the Republic.

The ceremony, which was also attended by Deputy Mayor Lieto and councilor De Iesu, concluded with a highly skilled exercise by the Fire Brigade of the Naples Provincial Command who, accompanied by the Fanfare of the Campania Carabinieri and the Chorus of voices of the Teatro S. Carlo, unfurled the Italian flag on the facade of the Government Palace.

Subsequently, the Mayor attended, in the Prefecture, the greeting to Gen. of the Army Corps, Giuseppenicola Tota, Commander of the Southern Operational Forces Command, who in a few days will leave Naples to retire.

