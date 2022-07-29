Rome, 28 July 2022 – Cases of Covid in Italy, confirmed also today by the bulletin of the Ministry of Health: the new infections recorded in the last 24 hours are 60.381 while the deaths were 199. From 20 to 26 July 2022, the new infections they were 473,820 compared to 631,693 the previous week, bet a -25%. Conversely, they continue to increase deathswhich in one week were 1,019 compared to 823 last week, equal to + 23.8%, according to the new independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation.

In all regions, however, there is a percentage decrease in new cases. And The campaign for the administration of the fourth dose does not “take off” of anti-Covid vaccine, according to the latest independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation. “As of July 27 (update at 6.19) – reads the report – 2,139,397 fourth doses were administered, with a moving average of 51,815 doses per day, a slight increase compared to the 44,169 of last week (+ 17.3%) “. But “the target of 100 thousand daily administrations” is still very far away, set by the guidelines of the Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign “.

The epidemic curve in Italy is still decreasing. Today I am 60,381 new cases Covid, against the 63,837 of yesterday but above all the 80,653 of last Thursday. The swabs carried out are 296,304 (yesterday 317,720) with a positivity rate that rises from 20.1% to 20.4%. THE deaths are 199 in the last 24 hours (yesterday 207): 171,638 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. Intensive care is decreasing, 18 fewer (yesterday -10): in all there are 406 with 49 admissions of the day. The number of gods also drops hospitalizations ordinary: there are 183 fewer (yesterday -30), for a total of 10,911.

The region with the most Covid cases today is the Lombardy with 7,669 infections, followed by Veneto (+7,422), Emilia Romagna (+5,996), Campania (+5,539) and Lazio (+4,609). Total cases since the beginning of the epidemic have risen to 20,898,059. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 88,425 (yesterday 79,499) for a total that rises to 19,374,092. The currently positive ones drop by 27,798 units (yesterday -15,306) and are in all 1,352,329, of which 1,341,012 in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours in Lombardy they registered 7,669 almost the covid e 37 dead. Since the beginning of the epidemic, deaths in the region have thus risen to 41,463. The swabs processed were 42,006, with a positivity index of 18.2%. Covid ICU patients drop to 49 (-9), while hospitalized patients to 1,529 (-21).

The new cases of Covid reported in are also down today Veneto in the last 24 hours: the current figure is 7,422 new positives against 8,438 yesterday, a figure that brings the total of infections to 2,083,542. The regional bulletin indicates 10 victims, for a total of 15,047 deaths. The indicators on the current positives, which today are 96,718 (+362), and on the employment of hospitals in the medical area, with 1,081 patients (+33), are slightly up, while there are 37 (-2) hospitalizations in intensive care. The vaccination campaign recorded 5,640 administrations yesterday, mainly fourth (45.089) and third doses (474).

Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, in Emilia Romagna 1,745,986 cases of positivity were registered, 5,996 more compared to yesterday, out of a total of 20,367 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 8,898 are molecular and 11,469 rapid antigen tests. The average age of new positives today is 48.7 years. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 29.4%. They also register 22 deaths, some of the past few days. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 48 (+3 compared to yesterday, + 6.7%), the average age is 62.8 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,693 (-84 compared to yesterday, -4.7%), average age 76.1 years. The total number of people healed are 5,938 more than two days ago and reach 1,653,444. In total, there have been 17,463 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

I’m 5,539 the positives of the day in Campania, detected against 27,747 processed swabs (23,130 antigenic and 4,617 molecular). 5,187 antigen tests and 352 molecular swabs gave positive results. The deceased are seven. To date, there are 28 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care and 644 in hospital.

Today in the Lazio out of 4,342 molecular swabs and 21,691 antigenic swabs for a total of 26,033 swabs, 4,609 new cases positive (-315), are 16 deaths (+3), 1,127 hospitalized (-9), 75 intensive care (-5) and +6,373 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 17.7%. The cases in Rome city are at 1,909. The decline in the total number of cases on a weekly basis continues, minus 30%, and the incidence drops to 795 per 100 thousand inhabitants. The Rt value drops to 1.05.

I’m 4,431 new cases of positivity to Covid detected in Puglia on 20,767 tests, with an incidence of 21.3%. The victims are nine. The most affected province is that of Bari (1,277 cases), followed by those of Lecce (1,040), Taranto (725), Foggia (521). In Brindisi, 415 cases were detected, in Bat 304. The positives residing outside the region are 120 and 29 those for which the province of origin has not yet been defined. Currently positive people are 69,538, of which 488 (yesterday 497) are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 20 in intensive care (yesterday 18).

I’m 4.096 the new positives in Sicily, out of a total of 22,991 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin on the Covid emergency, released by the Ministry of Health. The positivity rate rises to 17.8% (yesterday it was 17.4%). The victims are 26, with the total number of deaths reaching 11,618. On the hospital front, there are 1,023 patients, four fewer than yesterday. There are 53 in intensive care, just like yesterday.

The new positives in Piedmont I am 3.272 with a positive / buffer ratio of 16%. There are 604 ordinary hospitalizations (-24 compared to yesterday) while there are 11 hospitalizations in intensive care (like yesterday). They register two deaths.

In Tuscany I am 3,211 and contagion. 2,044 molecular swabs and 16,183 rapid antigenic swabs were carried out, of which 17.6% were positive (76.3% for the first diagnoses), down by 2 percentage points. Unfortunately there are always many deaths: 17 in total – 10 men and 7 women with an average age of 80.6 years, residing in the provinces of Florence (8), Prato, Pistoia (1), Lucca (2), Pisa (1), Livorno (3) and 1 outside Tuscany – bringing the total to 10,394. The hospitalized are 743, 17 fewer than yesterday, of which 28 in intensive care, 6 fewer. With regard to the progress of the pandemic in the individual provinces, Florence records 678 more cases than yesterday, Prato 205, Pistoia 237, Massa Carrara 208, Lucca 406, Pisa 390, Livorno 389, Arezzo 271, Siena 234, Grosseto 193.

In the last 24 hours they have been identified in Brands 2,233 cases of Covid-19 with 6,001 swabs processed in the diagnostic path and a positivity rate of 37.2% (yesterday it was 39% with 2,335 cases). The cumulative incidence per 100,000 inhabitants fell for the twelfth consecutive day, from 1037.63 to 1008.44. A total of 213 (-14) patients are assisted in the Marche hospitals and 64 (+4) in the emergency rooms. In intensive care there are 3 patients (-1) and the bed occupancy rate is 1.3%; 13 (+2) patients in semi-intensive areas and 197 (-15) hospitalized in non-intensive wards, with 21.4% occupancy of beds in the medical area. In the last 24 hours they have been recorded 4 victims related to Covid-19 and the toll since the beginning of the pandemic crisis is 4,010 deaths.

I’m 2.195 the positive cases of Covid registered today in Abruzzo. The toll of deceased patients records 20 new cases (aged between 68 and 89). The number of positive cases also includes 451,740 discharged / healed (+1,763 compared to yesterday). The currently positive are 46,683 (+410 compared to yesterday). Then there are 283 patients (+4 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the hospital in medical area; 8 (-3 compared to yesterday) in intensive therapywhile the rest are in home isolation.

In Calabria 2,201 new cases and 5 deaths. In Sardinia 1,290 infections and 3 deaths, +2 hospitalizations in intensive care and -11 in the non-critical area. In Trentino there are 533 new cases of contagion, with no new deaths. There are 71 hospitalized patients, of which two are in resuscitation. In Basilicata there are 579 new positives and 2 deaths. L’South Tyrol records 479 new covid cases and no deaths.