injury in the quarterfinals against Bublik- breaking latest news

Jannik Sinner withdrew from the ATP 500 in Halle. After losing the first set 7-5 against the Kazakh Aleksandr Bublik, Sinner tried to hold on for two more games in the second, but had to surrender to a muscle problem in his left leg he suffered in the first set and which also forced him to ask for the medical timeout.

Ten days before the start of Wimbledon, the hope that it is only a precautionary withdrawal, which arrived at the end of a first set in which Sinner had found himself 5-4 down after suffering the break in the ninth game but he had been good to immediately recover the service, before giving it up again. At 14.30, at Queen’s, it’s the turn of Lorenzo Musetti, who will face the Danish Holger Rune in the quarterfinals.

