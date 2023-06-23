Due to lack of light, they blocked Avenida del Ferrocarril Details June 23, 2023 – 00:06 District

The inhabitants of the El Mayor neighborhood and its surroundings in Santa Marta were outraged and tired due to the lack of energy for five days when one of the transformers exploded. The complaint from those affected indicates that the operators of the Air-e Company arrived at the site, who assured them that in the next few days they would change the equipment to guarantee better service provision, but until this Thursday they had not been present. Given this, a large group of citizens came out to protest and for which they put up barricades of sticks, tires and even garbage on Avenida del Ferrocarril, near the La Palmas Shopping Center, which hindered vehicular passage for several hours. They argued that the lack of a solution has affected their health due to the high temperatures that are registered in this part of the country and without being able to turn on a fan or air conditioners to counteract the situation, to which is added that food is have damaged. Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen