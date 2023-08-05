With regional meetings they seek to regulate the new Law of Free Higher Education – news

The initiative, which was led by Congressmen Ana Paola García, Lorena Ríos and Hugo Archila Suárez, demonstrates a firm commitment by parliamentarians to the welfare and support of rural women in the country.

Said project that intends to modify Law 731 of 2002 seeks to establish concrete actions to improve their living conditions, reducing the inequality gap between genders in the Colombian countryside.

The Liberal Congressman assured that “the pluralist initiative was built with the collaboration of the accidental Commission of the Parliamentary Front against Hunger and the Commission for Women’s Equality of Congress; The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Commerce, Finagro, the Colombian Federation of Municipalities, the National Federation of Departments, the Rural Development Agency, the Solidarity Unit – UAEOS, SENA and groups of organizations social as AGROCOMUNAL”.

There are seven fundamental axes that support this project:

1. Expand and strengthen financing for rural and peasant women’s initiatives, including the definition of annual fundraising goals and preferential credit lines to support agricultural activities.

2. Promotion of education and training for rural and peasant women.

3. Labor actions in favor of rural and peasant women, seeking to promote their rights and labor formalization.

4. Affirmative actions of recreation and sport for rural and peasant women.

5. Peasant economy and family farming of rural and peasant women, promoting the construction of infrastructure and technology.

6. Participation of rural and peasant women, guaranteeing their empowerment in the execution and promotion of public policies that affect them.

7. Provisions regarding violence against rural and peasant women, including the aggravation of the crime of femicide.

Additionally, the final document was enriched with the opinions of experts among which the following stand out: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations – FAO, the Observatory on the Right to Food of Latin America and the Caribbean ODA-LAC, the Javeriana University, the Pedagogical and Technological University of Colombia, the University of Nariño and the University of Los Andes.

It should be noted that this initiative had the support of congressmen Teresa Enríquez Rosero, Flora Perdomo Andrade, Julian Peinado, Jorge Méndez Hernández, Astrid Sánchez Montes, Fabian Díaz Plata, James Mosquera, Alexander Guarín, Julio Alberto Elias, Diego Fernando Caicedo, Alfredo Deluque Zuleta, José Eliecer Salazar, Norma Hurtado Sánchez, Saray Helena Robayo, Milene Jarava Díaz, Germán Rozo, Olga Lucía Velásquez, Julio Elías Chagui, Jhoany Palacios Mosquera, Juan Carlos Vargas, Alexandra Vásquez, Karen López, Héctor Chaparro, Agmeth Escaf and Leonor María Palencia Vega, who joined as co-authors, demonstrating their commitment and support for the cause.

The joint work of these Representatives demonstrates a collaborative and committed approach to empower rural and peasant women, guaranteeing rights that allow them to fully develop with access to resources and services.

Source: Communications, Representative Hugo Archila

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

