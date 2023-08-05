all about Vlasic, has Roma found the striker?

Nikola Vlasic approaches in a perhaps decisive way the Torino. The Croatian has never hidden his desire to return to play for Juric. After a long stalemate with West Ham, Vagnati and Cairo seem to have decided to attempt the decisive thrust. The attacking midfielder is considered instrumental in the development of Juric’s football and is the manager’s first choice.

Meanwhile the Roma seems to have finally found the longed-for striker. It’s about Marcos Leonardo, Santos striker who some time ago seemed very close to Lazio. He should be the one to take up Abraham’s inheritance.

Let’s take a look at this week’s most important deals.

Marcos Antonio alla Roma: 90%

The Roma selected Marcos Antonio to replace the injured Abraham. This was reported by the Corriere dello Sport which speaks of an agreement reached between the Giallorossi and Santos on the basis of 10 million plus 8 in bonuses. The details on the payment methods are still missing, while the player should sign a contract until 2028. After a long search, therefore, Mourinho finally seems to have found his striker.

Vlasic al Torino: 65%

The Press reports the will of the Torino to close the soap opera Vlasic. So far, the grenades were stuck at an offer of 9 million against a request for 13. Now, however, the decisive thrust of the grenades should arrive, willing to increase their offer. At this point, the deal could close by the weekend. Vlasic remains the priority for the trocar.

Record alla Fiorentina: 45%

The Fiorentina for the door is orientating on Kamil Grabara. The negotiation for the Polish goalkeeper, according to the Gazzetta dello Sportwould be at an advanced stage. Copenhagen will sell their goalkeeper for between 6 and 7 million. Pradè wants to give the class of 1999 to Italiano as early as next week. This is why the decisive assault of the purple club is expected by the weekend.

Wheelman alla Lazio: 25%

The Lazio, after closing for Kamada and Isaksen, is focusing on the director and would put in his sights Wheelman. The Dane seemed about to move to Sporting Lisbon, but the negotiation has faded. Lecce are asking for 25 million for his talent. According to Sports Courier, given the difficulties to get to Ricci, the biancocelesti would be making an attempt for Hjulmand. It is possible that Lotito will soon present a first offer.

Murillo to Napoli: 15%

For the defense there is a new name combined with Napoli, that of Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, known simply as Murillo. The class of 2002 has been followed for some time by the Neapolitans. The Sports Courier reports that Corinthians are asking for 20 million euros for their player. Napoli always hopes to get to Danso, but the negotiation is getting complicated and at this point they could turn to Murillo.

David Luciani

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

