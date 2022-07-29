Home World Moscow, fire in a hostel: at least 8 victims
Moscow, fire in a hostel: at least 8 victims

Moscow, fire in a hostel: at least 8 victims

At least eight people died and three others were injured in a fire that broke out in a hostel in a district south of Moscow. This was reported by the Russian agency Tass, citing the emergency services.

Ministerial sources explained that the grids installed on the windows of the hostel made it impossible to save the people trapped inside. The flames engulfed three rooms and a corridor, totaling 150 square meters on the first floor of the condominium, the sources explained, adding that the fire was extinguished. Another eight people were rescued by firefighters, while 200 were evacuated from the building. Investigations are made to establish the causes of the fire.

