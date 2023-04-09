If in recent days and up to now citizens have preferred to go to trusted shops to prepare the table for the Easter holidays, someone – and there are not a few – may have had some problems finding the time to do the shopping. Or, more simply, maybe he will only realize at the last moment that he has forgotten something. So a trip to the supermarket can solve a family lunch or, why not, Easter Monday with friends. In order to better organize yourself even at the last moment, here are the opening hours of the main supermarkets in the city on the two days of Easter (April 9) and Easter Monday (April 10).

Coop

All stores will be closed for both Easter and Easter Monday.

long S

viale Francesco Petrarca, 85: 9 April closed / 10 April 8 – 20.

Penny Market

Pisa provincial road: 9 April closed / 10 April 8.30 – 13;

9 April closed / 10 April 8.30 – 13; via Mastacchi: 9 April closed / 10 April 8.30 – 13 and 15.30 – 20;

via Montefiore: 9 April closed / 10 April 8.30 – 13 and 16 – 20;

via Cimarosa: 9 April closed / 10 April 8.30 – 13 and 16 – 20;

viale Petrarca, 118: 9 April closed / 10 April 8.30 – 13 and 16 – 20;

viale Petrarca, 51: 9 April closed / 10 April 8 8.30 – 13 and 15.30 – 20.

Carrefour

via degli Avvalorati: 9 April closed / 10 April closed;

via Marradi: 9 April closed / 10 April 8 – 13.

Pam

via Roma: 9 April closed / 10 April 8.30 – 20;

via Grande: 9th April 8am – 10pm / 10th April 8am – 10pm;

Saragat square: 9 April closed / 10 April 8.30 – 20.

Conad

via Gramsci: 9 April closed / 10 April 8.30 – 13;

via Grande: 9 April closed / 10 April 8.30 – 13;

via Baroni: 9 April closed / 10 April 8-13;

via S. Jacopo: 9 April closed / 10 April 8.30 – 13.30.

Eurospin

via Ippolito Nievo: 9 April closed / 10 April 8.30-13.30 and 15.30-20.

Lidl

viale Ippolito Nievo: 9 April closed / 10 April 8.30 – 20;

via Filzi: 9 April closed / 10 April 8.30 – 13.

Sigma

via Grotta delle Fate, 41: closed on April 9th ​​/ closed on April 10th.





