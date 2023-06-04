Easy-care permanent bloomers for the terrace or balcony: the most beautiful summer flowers

Whether you have a large, sunny rooftop terrace or a small, shady apartment balcony, adding a few plants can make your outdoor space more inviting and cozy. But when you choose a flower for your balcony garden, you naturally want it to be easy to care for and keep flowering so you can enjoy its splendor and beauty all summer long. Below you will find easy-care perpetual bloomers that are best suited for the terrace or balcony.

Easy-care permanent bloomers for the terrace or balcony

If you’re currently setting up your patio or balcony for relaxing but don’t have any plants, then you’re missing out on a wonderful opportunity to create your own outdoor oasis. Decorate your outdoor area with these easy-care perpetual bloomers to make yourself and your loved ones happy.

The colorful verbena

Verbena is one of the most conspicuous permanent bloomers for the terrace or balcony. This low-maintenance and drought-resistant plant has a very special and beautiful scent and is perfect for window boxes or as a summer hanging flower. She thrives in any regular soil as long as she gets enough sun throughout the day.

There are many different cultivars of verbena, also known as verbena, which come in a wide range of sizes and colors such as white, pink, blue, red, purple or two-tone. Some varieties are perennial and flower year after year, while others are annual and flower only once from summer to fall.

Verbena attracts a variety of pollinators, making it an excellent choice for supporting the native flora and fauna in your area.

Plant colorful zinnias on the balcony

Zinnias are among the easiest flowers to care for. These colorful annual flowers bloom profusely, spreading and multiplying quickly. Growing zinnias in pots and window boxes can be a great way to add color and beauty to the balcony or patio. They bloom throughout the summer in a variety of colors including pink, yellow, orange, and purple. Zinnias are very popular with gardeners as they attract many beneficial pollinators.

The flowering plant prefers full sun and well-drained soil and should be watered regularly. With the right care, it can bloom all summer long and enrich your outdoor area with a beautiful blaze of colour.

Magic bells for outdoors

Magic bells love the sun and that makes them perfect for planting in balcony boxes or hanging flower pots. Her myriad tiny flowers are cup-shaped and extremely colorful, and the range of colors is ever-growing. In addition to the classic pink, red and yellow tones, white and lemon-yellow varieties as well as bright orange spread a Mediterranean touch. The latest varieties with two-tone flowers also offer exciting combination options for pots and window boxes. These magical flowers bloom continuously well into the fall.

This perennial bloomer is very easy to care for. It prefers a moist, well-drained soil in full sun, but can also tolerate light shade and some drought.

Magic bells not only look beautiful, they also provide plenty of pollen. However, due to the shape of their flowers, they are only accessible to a few insects such as butterflies. Nevertheless, they contribute their part to an insect-friendly environment.

Easy-care permanent bloomers: pansies for the terrace or balcony

Pansies are a beautiful summer plant that will produce months of bloom with little effort. Their light scent and intense colors are just some of the reasons why pansies are perfect for the balcony or patio.

These flowering plants prefer cool temperatures and do best in partial shade or full sun, but if the sunlight is too strong, the flowers can sunburn or wilt. Their water requirements are low and if planted in well-drained potting soil they should be watered about once a week.