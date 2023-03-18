Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Eat more instead of less to lose weight? This works out! Some foods are special beneficial ingredientsthat fill you up well and last. Starting with vegetables, which are low in energy and high in fiber. Many varieties also taste good raw as a crunchy salad ingredient, for example broccoli, red cabbage, baby spinach, fennel, beetroot, zucchini and kohlrabi. With a Raw food plate before or with the main meal there is a lot to chew – which fills you up better. The current issue of the pharmacy magazine “Diabetes Ratgeber” gives an overview of the most successful slimming products.

Vegetarian burgers made from oatmeal

Chickpeas are also included. The high-fiber legume contains high-quality protein and can be processed in many ways, for example in spreads and in warm dishes. Oatmeal also scores with valuable dietary fiber and has relative lots of protein: Muesli with them as an ingredient is not just for diabetics to get the day off to a good start. Vegetarian burgers can be prepared at lunchtime or in the evening. Whole grain flakes made from wheat, rye, spelt and unripe spelt are also good.

Water with meals fills you up faster

According to “Diabetes Ratgeber”, a trick to losing weight is to drink a lot of water with meals. The liquid expands the stomach, and that The hormone Leptin will be poured out. It signals to the brain, “I’m full.”

