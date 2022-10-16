Home Health Eat this food to lower bad cholesterol – here’s which one
Health

Every now and then it is a good habit to check ours parameters metabolic, subjecting us to blood tests. Unfortunately, however, we may also discover that we have values too high in cholesterol, triglycerides or blood sugar. This is a much more widespread pathological situation than we think and moreover, it is absolutely not to be underestimated. But let’s see together how we can get out of this uncomfortable situation quickly.

First of all, the first thing to do is get advice from your own medico of trust, then, it is necessary to understand what are the causes that have brought our parameters beyond the recommended limits. The first thought immediately goes to a genetic predisposition, but we must not underestimate our lifestyle. An incorrect diet, a sedentary lifestyle, together with advancing age, can act negatively on our metabolism, altering its delicate balance. The cholesterol it is a fundamental substance of our organism, as it performs multiple functions.

Furthermore, it is a component of cell membranes and a necessary element for the synthesis of various hormones such as testosterone, estrogen and cortisol. Do you think that given its importance and its extraordinary abilities, our body is able to produce it by itself but also manages to obtain it from foodsif we want to make an estimate, we can say that normally 70% is of our production while 30% derives from the diet.

There are foods that are able to lower and therefore regulate the levels of cholesterol in the blood. The most powerful food, from this point of view, is the garlic. Its secret weapon is called allicin, the latter being a molecule capable of fighting bacteria, viruses and fungi. In addition, it can also have an important impact in reducing recovery times, for example when you get sick with the flu or cold. Finally, here is a little advice: it is better to eat it raw, as this particular molecule fears heat and if cooked, it could lose much of its capacity.

Il lemon, is one of the most used foods in Italian cuisine, it contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It is ideal for increasing the levels of good cholesterol and to reduce those of bad cholesterol, moreover, it is remembered for its extraordinary ability to strengthen the immune defenses, also facilitating digestion. Green leafy vegetables also help greatly in regulating levels of cholesterol in the blood. For example: spinach, cabbage, chard and many others. Their green leaves contain several vitamins, among which we find vitamin A, K and C.

