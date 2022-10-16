mountaineer

Last Tuesday, many Montanarese wished to pay their last respects to Giuseppe Boromei, 68, who died on Sunday due to an illness. Born in Loreto in 1954, Beppe Boromei was for many years a leading figure in the political life of the city, first in opposition to the junta led by Riccardino Massa and then in the majority, as councilor and deputy mayor. From 1994 to 2007 he had been president of the Forza Italia Club and citizen coordinator of the same party.

From 2007 to 2008 he was the deputy mayor of Antonio D’Ambrosio with delegations to public works and private construction. However, D’Ambrosio’s mandate did not last long due to the mayor’s decision to resign to return to the Regional Council. Boromei had thus run alongside Marco Frola who was then elected Mayor in 2009. Also in this second mandate, which ended in 2014 Boromei had held the position of deputy mayor but with the powers of the Financial Statements, personnel and investee companies. He was retired, after having worked for almost two decades at Comau, as a manager with duties among others of project manager and head of Follow up. Even his political opponents recognize him as fairness, attention to the important causes of the country, calmness and respect. The Idea Montanaro group (with which he had never directly confronted) «participates in the pain of the Boromei family. We remember Beppe with esteem for his sobriety, respect for political opponents and his commitment to the Montanarese community in exercising, for two terms, in the role of councilor and deputy mayor ». Even Franco Salassa, often on opposite sides of the political barricade, remembers him as «a man with whom you could talk and exchange ideas for the community regardless of political creed. He will miss him very much in the morning chats in front of a cup of coffee ». A special memory also comes from Carlo Giacometto: «serious and rigorous administrator, as well as prepared and passionate politician. Together with the friends of Montanaro, who is the country of origin of the paternal branch of my family and to which I return at least once a week, he has always been close to me, even in difficult moments from a personal point of view. I will never be able to forget him, just as I will never be able to forget the good fortune of having been able to compare myself with Beppe during my first administrative experiences. Me and we will miss him ». –