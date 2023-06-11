Eating pasta and olive oil is good for you. This is what happens to cholesterol

In these days that lead us to summer it is always good to eat a dish of pasta that is not very seasoned. Condiments, as we all know, are not always good for our health and indeed many transform pasta into a calorie bomb that is only good for making you fat. We need to be very careful about the foods we put in our recipes that see us cooking pasta because not all the people at the table can always take the pasta we cook.

Often the elderly and children prefer to eat a little pasta topped with tomato sauce or perhaps pasta with simple Parmesan and this is because they don’t want digestive problems or, as in the case of the elderly, eat foods that complicate their health. It is not advisable, as many do, to eat pasta with butter because it contains saturated fats which are not good for you. In these cases, however, eating a plate of pasta with olive oil makes us avoid condiments such as butter and lard which are dangerous for some of our pathologies. Pasta with olive oil is an excellent solution because olive oil prevents cardiovascular diseases, fights diabetes and pasta lowers blood pressure.

Pasta with olive oil is good for our body because, according to some studies, thanks to the many good substances it contains, it is a good remedy against aging but it is also useful in the prevention of bad cholesterol (LDL), it helps in cardiovascular diseases and even in neoplasms. The oil promotes bone development and fights free radicals. Experts recommend taking 50 to 100 ml daily as long as it is extra virgin olive oil which is a healthy food.

When should you eat olive oil? There are those who claim to eat a spoonful of it in the morning on an empty stomach because it favors the correct functionality of the digestive system and helps the intestines as it has a slight laxative effect. Extra virgin olive oil with pasta has a good anti-inflammatory effect and is good for the stomach because it helps when you suffer from gastritis. Eating olive oil is good for arthritis and joint pain because it contains substances that inhibit the enzymes that cause inflammation.

When should you eat olive oil? Fasting olive oil allows you to better absorb nutrients because it has a stronger effect than when you eat it only as a condiment in the kitchen. Eating oil can help lower cholesterol levels but be careful not to overdo it because oil is not a drug and excessive consumption rather than lowering cholesterol leads it to rise. With high cholesterol, you need to avoid fried foods, red meats and aged cheeses.