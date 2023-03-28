“Eating the right food helps to minimize inflammatory reactions and thus reduce pain, it supplies the cartilage with the important nutrients it needs,” says nutritionist Astrid Laimighofer.
What arthrosis is, how the disease develops and how important nutrition is in arthrosis therapy is explained by the former top athlete in her book “Eating Deliciously – Arthrosis”. She also presents foods that those affected should definitely incorporate into their diet.
To get started with the change in diet, Laimighofer recommends a short fasting program that will shed the pounds and have a rapid effect. In addition, the nutritionist advises arthrosis patients to exercise regularly and moderately, because “if there is too little exercise, the cartilage starves”.
Book tip: “Eating deliciously – arthrosis”, Astrid Laimighofer, Trias Verlag, 23.70 euros
