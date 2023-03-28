AVALAND

The Legend Of The Storyteller

(Power Metal | Symphonic Metal) Label: Rockshots Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 31.03.2023

Actually, I’m a fan of epic Power Metal and especially when it comes to a project where different guest musicians and singers can be heard. That’s why I was absolutely thrilled when I saw the band on Youtube AVALAND discovered and read that the song “Crimson Tyranny” also had Zak Stevens (CIRCLE II CIRCLEEx-SAVATAGE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) at the microphone stand. It was clear to me that I wanted to listen to the whole album.

After the first run of “The Legend Of The Storyteller” the disillusionment came quickly. The music is well done and the package of guest musicians is impressive, but somehow I can’t warm to the songs. I constantly feel that the composers and lead vocals Adrien G. Gzagg and Jeff Kani tried to fit as many singers into each song as possible. But it sounds more like they are always in arguments and moreover they are in a clinch with the instruments. So it’s more chaotic than harmonic here and instead of being able to embark on an imaginative musical journey, you’re always on guard that a voice doesn’t slip in somewhere.

Very bad eg. on “Madness Of The Wise” you can hear quite well that the voices of Adrien and Jeff still need a lot of training and also the spoken parts in this song (the laugh is a cheek) and in the intro seem completely artificial and ridiculous. It just worked out with “Out Of The Fog”, where vocals, instruments and the chorus have come together to create a harmonious something.

But as I always say: One song doesn’t make a whole album, just like one swallow doesn’t make a summer!

Tracklist „The Legend Of The Storyteller“:

1. The Vision

2. Crimson Tyranny

3. Insurrection

4. To Be The King

5. Secret Night

6. Kingslayer

7. The Gift

8. Out Of The Fog

9. Betrayers

10. Madness Of The Wise

11. You’ll Be The Legend

12. Lies

Total playing time: 62:20

Band-Links:

AVALAND – The Legend Of The Storyteller LineUp: Jeff Kanji (Vocals) Adrien G. Gzagg (Orchestration) Lucas Martinez (Guitars) Camille Souffron (Bass) Leo Mouchonay (Drums) Guests: Zak Stevens (CIRCLE II CIRCLE) Madie (FAITH IN AGONY) Pierre "Cara" Carabalona (ELTHARIA) Ivan Castelli (LIONSOU) Angele Macabies Bruno Ramos (SPELL) Jens Ludwig – Guitars (EDGUY)

