Eating tomatoes has so many health benefitsbut at the same time it can cause serious contraindications.

Eating tomato: are there any contraindications?

Eating tomatoes can also lead to allergic reactions, with symptoms including rash, hives, sneezing, coughing, itchy throat, eczema, and even facial and oral swelling. And for those who are already allergic, the tomato can be even more dangerous. Even for those who suffer from stomach, tomato is not among the recommended foods.

In fact, the peels and seeds of tomatoes have a very irritating effect that can affect the lining of the intestine, supporting the increase in irritable bowel syndrome. Then people suffering from tomato intolerance or allergy can further suffer from diarrhea and breathing problems.

Eating huge amounts of tomatoes can overlap with immune function making it less efficient at fighting bacterial and fungal infections, and this is due to the disproportionate intake of lycopene. For older people, high levels of lycopene can also negatively affect the prostate gland, producing prostate pain, urinary difficulties or even cancer.

The benefits of the tomato

If not eaten in large quantities, tomatoes can also bring health benefits. Here are which ones: