(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 01 – The president of the Bundesbank, Joachim Nagel, hopes for a “faster path” in quantitative tightening, the reduction of the stock of ECB bonds, in order to counter a “pressure” of core inflation which “remains very high”, as evidenced by the rise of 5.1% recorded in January in Germany and 5.3% in the Eurozone. Even the rate hike in March “won’t be the last”: “further significant rate hikes may be needed even after that”, said Nagel in the introductory note to the presentation of the Bundesbank’s 2022 annual report.

