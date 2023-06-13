Economic agenda of 13 June 2023

20
The MEF places three Btp. Focus on US inflation data
GOVERNMENT BONDS PLACEMENTS
ITALIA
- Issue of BTP April 2026 (gross annual coupon: 3.8%; ISIN code: IT0005538597). Amount between 2.25 and 2.75 billion euros.
- Issue of BTP June 2030 (gross annual coupon: 3.7%; ISIN code: IT0005542797). Amount between 2.75 and 3.25 billion euros.
- Issue of Btp October 2053 (gross annual coupon: 4.5%; ISIN code: IT0005534141). Amount between 1.25 and 1.5 billion euros.
SPAIN
- Issue of government bonds with maturities of 3 and 9 months.
ITALIAN STOCK
BoD for the examination of the financial data
Shareholders’ meetings for the approval of the 2022 financial statements
CENTRAL BANKS
Bank of England
- Speech of Andrew Bailey (ore 16.00).
MACROECONOMICS
GERMANIA
- Harmonized index of consumer prices (final) in May 2023 (08.00). Consensus: -0.2% m/m; +6.3% y/y (preliminaries).
- Index of consumer prices (final) in May 2023 (08.00). Consensus: -0.1% m/m; +6.1% y/y (preliminaries).
- Index CALL (economic sentiment) in June 2023 (11.00 am). Consensus: -13.0 (previous: -10.7).
- Index CALL (current situation) in June 2023 (11.00 am). Consensus: -40.0 (previous: -34.8).
SPAIN
- Index of consumer prices (final) in May 2023 (09.00). Consensus: -0.2% m/m; +2.9% y/y (preliminaries).
GREAT BRITAIN
- Unemployment rate in April 2023 (08.00). Consensus: 4.0%.
- Index of consumer prices a maggio 2023 (ore 14.30). Consensus: +0,2% m/m; +4,0% a/a.
- Index of consumer prices (excluding food and energy) in May 2023 (2.30 pm). Consensus: +0.4% m/m; +5.3% y/y.