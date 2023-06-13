Lehečka – Giron 4:6, 6:3, 6:4, Lehečka defeated Girona and succeeded for the first time on the grass of Stuttgart

Twenty-one-year-old Lehečka lost the opening set in the first match after switching from clay to grass, but after that he already had the upper hand over Giron. Thus, he avenged his opponent’s defeat in the second round of the recent clay French Open.

Lehček’s next opponent in Stuttgart will be the American Frances Tiafoe. With the twelfth player in the world and the third seed, the Czech tennis player, who is ranked 37th in the rankings, will play for the first time.

Last year’s victory at the tournament will not be defended by the Italian Matteo Berrettini, who was eliminated in the first round. The 2021 Wimbledon finalist lost smoothly to compatriot Lorenzo Sonega 1:6, 2:6. Berettini, who also won in Stuttgart in 2019, returned to the courts after an abdominal muscle injury that kept him out of Roland Garros.