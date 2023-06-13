Berlusconi, “run dad is dying, there’s nothing left to do”. Last hours

Berlusconi’s death, the dramatic family chats: “Move”

The death of Silvio Berlusconi came suddenly, not even i medici who were treating him at the San Raffaele could hypothesize such a sudden end. The last hours life of the Knight – we read in the Corriere della Sera – have been dramaticdoctors talk about “acute event” in the night and then of a situation irremediable in the early morning. All the five children they are alarmed early in the morning and rush to the hospital. They received phone calls Very clear who invite them to run to their father, because Silvio Berlusconi’s conditions were aggravatesuddenly and irreversibly. Italy and the world, at that time, did not yet know the voices exchanged over the telephonesand which the family, upon entering the San Raffaele, hides behind large dark glasses “dad is dying“, “there’s nothing left to do“.

Among the rooms and corridors of pavilion Q, in this time, – continues the Corriere – there has always been Berlusconi’s last companion, martha fascinatesthat the few doctors and nurses will see walking with eyes filled with tears, close to her brother. The first car that crosses the hospital driveway is that of PaoloSilvio Berlusconi’s brother. A few minutes later, another dark car gets out Marina, the eldest. Then it comes Eleonora; after a few minutes the photographers frame Barbara in the passenger seat of another car; almost at the same time enters hospital too Pier Silvio. And this rushing so fast, these hurried and rushed arrivals perhaps give a certainty: that the whole family had known for days of the severity of the clinical situation, but that at the same time no one imagined the possibility of an imminent death. The only one that no one sees enter is Berlusconi’s youngest son, Luigiand the reason is that it was already at St. Raphael.

