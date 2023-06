NEW YORK – Mica is 14, Badge 15, Lander 18 and Gibson 19. They are four of sixteen American kids who could change the course of events in the battle on climate change.

In Helena, a town of 33,000 in Montana, in the far north of the United States, the first trial in the history of the United States has begun in which a state government is sued for damages, accused of not having done enough to create a “healthy environment and clean” to protect the new generations.