Health

Economic agenda of 15 May 2023

Economic agenda of 15 May 2023

Dividends and quarterly at Piazza Affari

ITALIAN STOCK

Dividends

  • MidCap: we (0,33 euro).
  • STAR: Piovan (0,2 euro); Salcef Group (0,5 euro); Zignago Stained Glass (0,6 euro).
  • Euronext Milan: GPI (0,5 euro).
  • Euronext Growth Milan: Comer Industries (0,75 euro); Confinvest (0,1 euro); Franchetti (0,01 euro); Ilpra (0.06 euro – first tranche); Labomar (0,1 euro); Lucisano Media Group (0,04 euro); Notorious Pictures (0,115 euro); Premia Finance (0,1504 euro); Racing Force (0,09 euro); Vimi Fasteners (0,053 euro).

Board of Directors for the examination of the financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023

Shareholders’ meetings for the approval of the 2022 financial statements

  • Euronext Milan: IT Way (first call, 10.00 am); monrif (ore 10.30).
  • Euronext Growth Milan: Cube Labs (ore 12.00); Neosperience (second call, 5.00 pm).

OPA

  • The mandatory public exchange offer with alternative cash consideration promoted by Dufry is underway on Autogrill. The operation will end on May 18, 2023.
  • The voluntary public tender offer promoted by Argo is underway on Finlogic. The operation will end on June 9, 2023.

GOVERNMENT BONDS PLACEMENTS

GERMANIA

  • Issue of government bonds maturing in May 2024 (annual). Maximum amount: 5 billion euros.

QUARTERLY

EUROPA

  • AXA (France, Q1 2023)
  • Porsche SE (Germany, Q1 2023)

JAPAN

  • Suzuki Motors (year 2022/2023)
  • Yamaha Motor (1st quarter 2023)

CENTRAL BANKS

BANK OF ITALY

  • Update of Italian public debt (ore 10.30)

MACROECONOMICS

EUROPA

  • Industrial production in March 2023 (11.00 am). Consensus: +1.5% y/y.
UNITED STATES

  • Indice Empire Manufacturing in May 2023 (4.00 pm). Consensus: -14.0.

