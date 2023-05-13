Economic agenda of 15 May 2023

Dividends and quarterly at Piazza Affari

12 mag 2023 ore 18:44

ITALIAN STOCK

Dividends

MidCap: we (0,33 euro).

(0,33 euro). STAR: Piovan (0,2 euro); Salcef Group (0,5 euro); Zignago Stained Glass (0,6 euro).

(0,2 euro); (0,5 euro); (0,6 euro). Euronext Milan: GPI (0,5 euro).

(0,5 euro). Euronext Growth Milan: Comer Industries (0,75 euro); Confinvest (0,1 euro); Franchetti (0,01 euro); Ilpra (0.06 euro – first tranche); Labomar (0,1 euro); Lucisano Media Group (0,04 euro); Notorious Pictures (0,115 euro); Premia Finance (0,1504 euro); Racing Force (0,09 euro); Vimi Fasteners (0,053 euro).

Board of Directors for the examination of the financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023

Shareholders’ meetings for the approval of the 2022 financial statements

Euronext Milan: IT Way (first call, 10.00 am); monrif (ore 10.30).

(first call, 10.00 am); (ore 10.30). Euronext Growth Milan: Cube Labs (ore 12.00); Neosperience (second call, 5.00 pm).

OPA

The mandatory public exchange offer with alternative cash consideration promoted by Dufry is underway on Autogrill . The operation will end on May 18, 2023.

. The operation will end on May 18, 2023. The voluntary public tender offer promoted by Argo is underway on Finlogic. The operation will end on June 9, 2023.

GOVERNMENT BONDS PLACEMENTS

GERMANIA

Issue of government bonds maturing in May 2024 (annual). Maximum amount: 5 billion euros.

QUARTERLY

EUROPA

AXA (France, Q1 2023)

(France, Q1 2023) Porsche SE (Germany, Q1 2023)

JAPAN

Suzuki Motors (year 2022/2023)

(year 2022/2023) Yamaha Motor (1st quarter 2023)

CENTRAL BANKS

BANK OF ITALY

Update of Italian public debt (ore 10.30)

MACROECONOMICS

EUROPA

Industrial production in March 2023 (11.00 am). Consensus: +1.5% y/y.

UNITED STATES