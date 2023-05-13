Economic agenda of 15 May 2023

9
Of Edward Fagnani
Dividends and quarterly at Piazza Affari
12 mag 2023 ore 18:44
ITALIAN STOCK
Dividends
- MidCap: we (0,33 euro).
- STAR: Piovan (0,2 euro); Salcef Group (0,5 euro); Zignago Stained Glass (0,6 euro).
- Euronext Milan: GPI (0,5 euro).
- Euronext Growth Milan: Comer Industries (0,75 euro); Confinvest (0,1 euro); Franchetti (0,01 euro); Ilpra (0.06 euro – first tranche); Labomar (0,1 euro); Lucisano Media Group (0,04 euro); Notorious Pictures (0,115 euro); Premia Finance (0,1504 euro); Racing Force (0,09 euro); Vimi Fasteners (0,053 euro).
Board of Directors for the examination of the financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023
Shareholders’ meetings for the approval of the 2022 financial statements
- Euronext Milan: IT Way (first call, 10.00 am); monrif (ore 10.30).
- Euronext Growth Milan: Cube Labs (ore 12.00); Neosperience (second call, 5.00 pm).
OPA
- The mandatory public exchange offer with alternative cash consideration promoted by Dufry is underway on Autogrill. The operation will end on May 18, 2023.
- The voluntary public tender offer promoted by Argo is underway on Finlogic. The operation will end on June 9, 2023.
GOVERNMENT BONDS PLACEMENTS
GERMANIA
- Issue of government bonds maturing in May 2024 (annual). Maximum amount: 5 billion euros.
QUARTERLY
EUROPA
- AXA (France, Q1 2023)
- Porsche SE (Germany, Q1 2023)
JAPAN
- Suzuki Motors (year 2022/2023)
- Yamaha Motor (1st quarter 2023)
CENTRAL BANKS
BANK OF ITALY
- Update of Italian public debt (ore 10.30)
MACROECONOMICS
EUROPA
- Industrial production in March 2023 (11.00 am). Consensus: +1.5% y/y.
- Indice Empire Manufacturing in May 2023 (4.00 pm). Consensus: -14.0.
