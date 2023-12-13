Eduardo, Cepillín’s Grandson, Hospitalized Again for Cancer Treatment

Cepillín’s Grandson Back in Hospital for Cancer

On Tuesday, December 12, Eduardo, better known as Eddy, the grandson of beloved Mexican clown Cepillín, was admitted to the hospital once again for his ongoing battle with cancer. Ricardo, Cepillín’s son, took to social media to ask for blood donors as Eddy’s condition was serious.

Eddy was initially diagnosed with cancer in February of this year and has been undergoing chemotherapy ever since. His father, Ricardo Jr, made the appeal for blood donors on Facebook, stating that Eddy was in need of support to continue his treatment.

Currently, Eddy is at the ABC Observatory Hospital, where he will receive his chemotherapy. Despite his health challenges, Eddy has remained positive and even released a Christmas album in English with his family recently.

The family has been working to avoid more invasive treatments like radiotherapy or surgery, and Eddy has expressed optimism in his recent interviews. However, the situation remains difficult as Ricardo Jr. shared that there are still tumor pockets present, leading to the need for continued treatment.

The young entertainer’s attitude and resilience have been an inspiration, as he continues to entertain and engage with his audience despite his health struggles. This news comes after the passing of Cepillín in March 2021, after a battle with cancer.

For those interested in helping, blood donors must meet specific age and weight requirements. With the ongoing support of donors and the positivity of Eddy and his family, they hope to continue battling his diagnosis with strength and optimism.