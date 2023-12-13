Home » UN demands immediate ceasefire in Gaza with new resolution
UN demands immediate ceasefire in Gaza with new resolution

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on Tuesday evening (Belgian time) demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The United States blocked such a resolution last week.

The United Nations on Tuesday demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, after more than three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly backed the move.

Last week, the United States blocked a similar resolution within the Security Council by using its veto. Washington has no veto in the General Assembly. It voted against the resolution, along with Israel and eight other countries. The text received 153 votes in favor, while 23 countries abstained. Belgium voted in favor of the resolution.

General Assembly resolutions are not binding, but have political weight and reflect a global view of the war. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has long called for a humanitarian ceasefire and last week took the rare step of warning the Security Council of the global threat posed by the war.

