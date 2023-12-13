Home » Brussels continues to decline on the list of most liveable cities, Vienna remains the best city in the world to live in (Brussels)
News

Brussels continues to decline on the list of most liveable cities, Vienna remains the best city in the world to live in (Brussels)

by admin

Archive image. — © BELGA

Vienna remains very attractive for foreign workers: it once again tops the ranking of city with the best quality of life for expats by consultant Mercer. Brussels is only in 36th place. Four years ago, the Belgian capital was still in 28th place.

Vienna owes its top position partly to its rich history, beautiful architecture and vibrant cultural scene, it says. In second place in the ranking is Zurich, Switzerland, which scores high mainly due to its political stability, cleanliness and excellent infrastructure. Auckland in New Zealand is in third place, Copenhagen (Denmark) is in fourth place and Geneva (Switzerland) is in fifth place.

Brussels continues to decline and now only occupies 36th place in the ranking. According to Mercer, expats will find a high standard of medical and hospital services and there is also excellent availability and quality of consumer goods. The traffic jams are an important drawback, as is the lesser “internal stability” compared to the reference city of New York, it is said. Among Mercer’s most environmentally friendly cities, Brussels only ranks 44th.

See also  Global Inclusion 2022: from exclusion to inclusion

You may also like

UN demands immediate ceasefire in Gaza with new...

“We will begin to make drastic cuts to...

A county in Zhejiang uses children’s enrollment as...

Will Amazon trigger next global pandemic? – Scientific...

Property deeds are delivered to 65 families in...

Stimulus checks of $1,400 dollars in the United...

The great challenge of road safety

The Provincial CPPCC held a meeting on studying...

Turkmenistan and Turkey will exchange gas through Iran

Prosecutor’s Office accuses ‘Gato Farfán’ of laundering USD...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy