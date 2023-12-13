VIDEO. Brecel escapes through the smallest gap against Cahill on his way to the last 32 in Scotland

Luca Brecel showed character against James Cahill. — © WST

Snooker

Edinburgh

Luca Brecel escaped through the smallest gap in the second round of the Scottish Open during a thriller against James Cahill (4-3). Brecel turned a 0-1 deficit into a lead (2-1) with a century (127). But he did not cross the line in both frames four and five, because he missed a feasible pot on brown and green respectively in the final phase. Very atypical for a normally clinical world champion, who also received little support from Dame Fortuna.

Brecel got away well when his opponent got stuck at 45 on the way to victory in frame six. He showed grinta and cleared the table flawlessly with a 36 clearance, including a left last black ball. Then he had the white ball on a string during a wonderful total clearance (133) in the final frame: 4-3.

“A very important victory,” Brecel beamed afterwards. “James played strongly, it came down to details. I feel good and would really like to go far in this tournament, which I won two years ago. At the same time, I can secure my ticket for the World Grand Prix.”

In the sixteenth finals, Brecel will meet Martin O’Donnell (WR 80) on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. (mg)

