Effect on humans & animals

Would you like to use black cumin oil against ticks in summer instead of chemical insect repellents? How to apply the remedy!

Why choose black seed oil for ticks?

Many people already know about the healing power and myriad benefits of black seed oil. This can also prove to be a natural repellent against ticks on humans and pets like dogs during the summertime. In addition, this remedy has a good reputation even among those who believe more in medicines. The oil is obtained by cold-pressing the seeds of the plant called Nigella Sativa, but is unrelated to cumin. The original home of real black cumin is western Asia, especially in Iraq and Turkey. But it can also be found in southern Europe, India, Pakistan and North Africa.

Thanks to its pungency and scent, people can also use it to repel mosquitoes naturally. Additionally, black seed oil tick repellent can be a great alternative to some cancer-causing chemical insect repellents for home and pet grooming. However, the oil’s use is often controversial among pet owners, although research shows it can repel blood-sucking parasites like fleas and ticks from dogs. The study suggests that black seed oil shows some anti-tick activity in dogs and may help the pets. However, there is still a need for further research, the results have not yet been conclusively proven. But can black cumin oil against ticks also be used on other pets such as cats?

Effect of black seed oil in cats

Although safe for dogs, black seed oil contains terpenes, which are phytochemicals. Unfortunately, some animals, such as cats, cannot break them down. They lack an enzyme that can properly break down such substances in the liver. This is why you should never give black seed oil to a cat as it can cause severe liver and kidney damage. This applies to both administering the oil as a dietary supplement and applying it externally to the cat’s skin and coat.

In addition, black seed oil is also prohibited in pregnant dogs or dogs with liver disease. In such animals, the effects of the oil could also cause skin and respiratory problems. Although there is no clear scientific evidence for the side effects mentioned, veterinarians and pet owners report on the toxic effects of black seed oil on cats.

How Does Black Seed Oil Against Ticks Affect Humans?

Although black seed oil has not yet been researched against ticks in humans, the oil has been reported to be safe to use. Accordingly, people can test it relatively safely by massaging a few drops of the oil on their skin. The positive effects of black cumin oil on the skin are already known to many people, and it is generally said to have a beneficial effect.

In addition, the use of the oil is recommended for dry skin and other skin problems. It has a strong anti-inflammatory effect and is rich in nutrients, which is why black seed oil also contributes to healthy skin and coat in dogs. The natural remedy also helps to reduce itching, scaly skin, redness, eczema, etc. Simply combine a little black cumin oil with another oil of your choice, such as organic coconut oil. You can then apply the mixture to your affected area of ​​skin or your dog’s coat.

What dosage to administer and how to use the oil for dogs?

It’s worth noting here that the taste and aroma of black seed oil might be off-putting to your pet. As such, you should note that you may need to be creative when administering it to your dog. Most furry friends don’t like the taste or pungent smell, but you can try mixing some with a matching puree, peanut butter, or other treat. As for the dosage and the way of administering black seed oil against ticks in dogs, these can also vary. For internal use, you can mix a few drops of the oil with food, for example, or put the drops on your dog’s favorite treat. You should consider the following rules of thumb:

Administer a maximum of 1 mg of black seed oil per 10 kg of body weight. The smaller dog breeds should get a maximum of 1 to 2 drops daily with the food. If it is a medium breed dog, you can give him 3 to 6 drops daily with his food. For large specimens, 7 to 8 drops daily over the feed would be sufficient.

To use black seed oil topically on your dog, you can put 4-5 drops of it on his neck. This way you prevent your pet from licking the oil. However, instead of spreading it all over his body, you should put a few drops of black seed oil on the brush and comb your pet’s fur with it.

