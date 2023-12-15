Home » effects, where to buy and price Il Tirreno
by admin
"The Deadly Spread of Fentanyl: From Painkiller to Lethal Substance"

With just two milligrams, the human body goes haywire and the heart stops beating. It can be purchased for a few euros and is found easily on the dark web, a hidden and untraceable part of the internet. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is becoming increasingly deadly and prevalent on the streets, causing deaths and wreaking havoc on communities.

Originally created in the 1960s as an analgesic drug to soothe pain, especially chronic pain, Fentanyl was meant to be used under strict medical supervision. However, its extreme potency, being one hundred times more powerful than morphine, has led to widespread abuse and addiction. Now, it is increasingly used as a cutting substance for drugs like heroin and cocaine, with tragic results.

In the United States, deaths from Fentanyl overdose have surpassed those of American soldiers lost in wars in Iraq, Vietnam, and Afghanistan combined. Its use has led to a national emergency and a public health crisis. The drug’s grip has also reached Italy, where a motion has been passed to counter its spread and protect the population from its lethal effects.

Fentanyl has also made its way to Europe, with illegal laboratories producing the substance. The European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, has warned about the prevalence of Fentanyl labs across the continent, leading to a potential increase in deaths.

The first death in Italy from Fentanyl was reported in 2017, and it has also been implicated in the death of Italian chef Andrea Zamperoni in 2019. Investigations have revealed the presence of Fentanyl in various seizures across Italy, indicating its spread and usage.

The dangerous nature of Fentanyl has prompted urgent action from authorities around the world, as they work to combat its distribution and protect their populations. As the deadly substance continues to spread, the need for vigilance and intervention is of utmost importance to prevent further tragedies.

