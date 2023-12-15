PowerPoint teaching tips/PPT file inserting too many pictures is too large?Tips for quickly compressing PPT files to slim down

“PPT Files Made Easy: Compressing Your Presentation for Quick Sharing”

When most people create PowerPoint (PPT) files, they add a large number of pictures and videos to enrich the content of the presentation, which also makes the file larger. If the file is to be transmitted, the problem of larger file size will arise. Although you can still compress files one by one by compressing images, deleting video editing data, reducing the character set of embedded fonts, etc., it is too troublesome to set them one by one. If you want to compress quickly, you can use the built-in compression function.

Here are the steps to compress a PPT file:

Step 1. After opening the PPT file, click “File” on the function tab.

Step 2. Find the “Information” category and click “Media Size and Performance”.

Step 3. In the expanded menu, click the “Internet Quality” option.

Step 4. Then the items that need to be compressed will be listed, including pictures, videos, fonts, etc., and the completion progress will be displayed.

Step 5. After all projects are completed, you can see the compressed size of each project, and then click “Close”.

Step 6. After choosing to save as a new file, you can find that the file has been compressed from the original 576MB to 198MB, which is more convenient for sharing and transmission.

This article was simultaneously published in PC home magazine.

Welcome to join the PC home magazine fan group!

Share this: Facebook

X

