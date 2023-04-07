Elderberry can be used in various dosage forms

Taking elderberry in capsule form has a number of benefits.

medicinal plants such as elder are available in modern phytotherapy in various dosage forms. While juice was often prepared from the berries in the past, today highly concentrated extracts are available in powder form. For example, capsules with elderberry extracts, which can be taken in good doses, are particularly popular.

The quality of dietary supplements with elderberry depends on the processing

Elderberry extract capsules are the result of a series of steps in the manufacturing process, starting with the filtration of the elderberries and the preparation of a concentrate. This concentrate is gently mechanically dried – ideally without the use of fillers such as maltodextrin. The powder is intended to remain a natural product, is finally filled into capsules without preservatives or chemical additives and is ready to contribute as a dietary supplement to a healthy diet. When it comes to quality, the extraction process is crucial: in comparison to an alcoholic extraction, the filtration of the elderberries excludes the possibility of solvents being carried over into the food supplement as the end product. In addition, an alcoholic extraction involves a considerable amount of energy, so that no solvent gets into the end product.

Benefits of Elderberry in Capsule Form

The dosage form of capsules with elderberry extract has a number of advantages over juice:

1. The extract contains the valuable ingredients of elderberries in a highly concentrated form. Depending on the manufacturer, one capsule contains the ingredients of over 100 berries, for example. It would be difficult to consume this amount of ingredients as a juice. Depending on the production method and temperature, important ingredients can also be lost during the production of juice.

2. In powder form, elderberry extract is good and easy to store – in contrast to juice, which must be refrigerated after opening and used quickly. Extract in capsules can be stored for up to three years in a dark and dry place without major loss of quality.

3. Capsules with elderberry extract can be easily dosed over a longer period of time. The exact dose of a capsule is known because the filling is done by machine and each capsule contains the same amount of the powdered extract.

4. Elderberry extract in capsule form is easy to use and fits in your handbag without any problems, so that the natural elderberry product can be consumed at any time, even on the go.

Are you looking for serious information about the elderberry as a medicinal plant and immune stimulant? Then you are right with us! We at Holunderkraft.de have created this information platform together with our expert, alternative practitioner and lecturer Cornelia Titzmann. It is intended to bring black elderberry back into focus as a proven natural remedy. We provide you with high-quality, scientifically verified information about the elder, its history in folk medicine and its modern application in phytotherapy.

