Elections in Spain, the Popular Party grows throughout the country: Ayuso triumphs in Madrid, Colau loses Barcelona

MADRID – The Popular Party is growing throughout Spain, recovering important shares of local power after the disastrous result of the administrative elections four years ago. The Prime Minister’s Psoe Pedro Sanchez also loses the battle in the overall tally of votes at the national level (30 percent against 28 in favor of the PP according to partial data), while the hope of obtaining the most awaited result seems to have failed: the reconquest, after 11 years, of the city of Barcello…