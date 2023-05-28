Coldwell Banker and idealista announce strategic partnership dedicated to real estate agents — idealista/news

Coldwell Banker Italya real estate network present in Italy with over 90 agencies and Idealisticone of the leading real estate portals, are pleased to announce a partnership strategica aimed at offering new marketing tools for the visibility of the announcements and to deepen the skills and competences of all the agents in the network.

The real estate industry is constantly evolving, with new technologies and methods that influence the way agents work. Coldwell Banker Italy and Idealista have decided to join forces to ensure that professionals in the sector have access to the best educational resources and the latest innovations.

“The agreement is the result of a vision shared with CEO Roberto Gigio in provide innovative and high quality real estate solutions, but above all of content and skills that distinguish idealista and the partners we work with and who enrich us mutually. We look forward with enthusiasm to the creation of a cutting-edge training path by making our resources and knowledge available to a large company like Coldwell Banker to offer lasting value over time necessary to face current and future challenges” – he claims Antonio Giordano, CEO of idealista.

This partnership aims to enhance the knowledge and skills of real estate agents to better meet the challenges of the rapidly evolving sector. Coldwell Banker and idealist believe that access to quality training and cutting-edge tools is critical to professional success in the modern real estate world.

“We are very happy with the friendship that binds us to idealista. We immediately connected with Antonio Giordano: we share the same values ​​and we want our realities to be protagonists in the real estate sector. This new partnership will allow our agencies to expand their showcase by giving greater visibility to ads, but also by remain the reference point of the national and international real estate market. And not only. It will also offer the opportunity to exchange ideas and improve the skills of all our agents with an ad hoc training course. In an increasingly competitive and constantly evolving market, in fact, enhancing specialized knowledge and skills is essential to be successful and stand out from other professionals.” – he claims Roberto Gigio, Chairman and CEO of Coldwell Banker Italy.