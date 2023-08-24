Electronic public register Transparent health, start of public consultation

The law of 31 May 2022, n. 62, promotes the transparency of data of public interest concerning the financial transactions not interest relationships between businesses and individuals operating in the health sector and provides for the establishment of the electronic public register called “Transparent Health“.

The transparent Public Health Register

In particular, article 5 of the law provides for the establishment of the “Transparent Health” public register on the institutional website of the Ministry of Health.

The establishment of the register takes place with a decree of the Minister of Health, having consulted the Agency for Digital Italy (AGID), the National Anti-Corruption Authority (ANAC) and the Guarantor for the protection of personal data (GPDP), which identifies the structure and technical characteristics of the electronic public register as well as the requirements and methods for the transmission of communications and the entry of established data, the communication models.

The register will be freely accessible for consultation and data extraction according to Open Data standards.

Public consultation open to stakeholders

A working group was set up, with the participation of representatives of the Ministry, the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), the Agency for Digital Italy (AGID), the National Anti-Corruption Authority (ANAC) and the Guarantor for the protection of personal data (GPDP), which prepared the draft decree and the related technical specification.

An active public consultation is open on the draft decree and on the technical specifications from 17 August to 17 September 2023 for the phase of collection of contributions by the stakeholder.

The audience interested in the implementing provisions covered by the decree is particularly broad, it concerns, in addition to companies producing products of health interest, voluntary associations, health companies and professionals, i.e. subjects who, for various reasons, operate in the health sector human and veterinary.

To ensure stakeholder participation in the consultation, the ParteciPA platform is used in the “Transparent Health” section, dedicated to the collection of contributions and suggestions useful for improving the measure.

The consultation involves completing a questionnaire that each participant, who accesses with digital authentication (Spid, CIE), will be able to fill in in a confidential manner and not shared with the other participants. The contributions collected will be subject to evaluation by the Working Group in order to perfect the draft decree.

Consultation

