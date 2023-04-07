Home Health Elon Musk and the collapse of births: “Italy is disappearing” – Corriere della Sera
Health

Elon Musk and the collapse of births: “Italy is disappearing” – Corriere della Sera

by admin
  1. Elon Musk and the collapse of births: “Italy is disappearing” Corriere della Sera
  2. Istat, birth rate at historic lows in 2022: 7 newborns per thousand inhabitants | In 20 years, the number of centenarians has tripled TGCOM
  3. Pediatrician: “Historical low birth rate is not surprising, trend will continue” beraking latest news
  4. Life expectancy grows to 83.1 years in Piacenza: one in four residents is over 65 – piacenzasera.it piacenzasera.it
  5. Friuli Venezia Giulia ages: never so few children and one citizen out of four is over 65 years old The Venetian Messenger
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Switch off TV: 10 things to know about the new digital terrestrial

You may also like

Lecce-Napoli 1-2, Scudetto closer and now concentrated for...

Prostate cancer early detection: Men should know that

Milan Empoli 0-0, highlights: Var canceled a late...

Draft law on the transplant register in the...

Car on the crowd in Tel Aviv: an...

Anaplastic cancer, a new cure arrives

what do they have to eat to lay...

accident on a farm, car against feed silos....

Car on crowd in Tel Aviv, Italian tourist...

Lupus: By chance, a doctor discovered it in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy