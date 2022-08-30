After the body-shaming, which hit him last month, while he was on a boat in Greece, photographed shirtless, Elon Musk decided to get back in shape, so he says. In un tweetpublished on Sunday, admits that he followed intermittent fasting and already lost 9 pounds.

The app and tips from friends

Tesla’s boss said that at the suggestion of a friend he embarked on the practice of intermittent fasting and to follow the progress of weight loss he used Zero, one of the most popular applications for weight loss.intermittent fasting that promises to guide users through the process thanks to a team of consultants that includes doctors and nutritionists.