new mainstream new journey

2022 China New Media Conference opens in Changsha

Zhang Qingwei He Ping delivered a speech Mao Weiming attended Niu Yibing’s speech Liu Siyang hosted Zhu Guoxian’s attendance

On the morning of August 30, the 2022 China New Media Conference opened in Changsha. Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and He Ping, Chairman of the Chinese Journalists Association attended and delivered speeches. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Mao Weiming attended the meeting. Niu Yibing, Deputy Director of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China and Deputy Director of the State Cyberspace Administration of China, delivered a speech. Liu Siyang, Secretary of the Leading Party Members’ Group and Vice Chairman of the China Journalists Association, presided over the meeting. Zhu Guoxian, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the ceremony.

(On the morning of the 30th, the 2022 China New Media Conference opened in Changsha. Photo by Tang Jun, an all-media reporter from Hunan Daily)

Provincial leaders Li Dianxun, Wu Guiying, Xie Weijiang, Yang Haodong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee Zeng Yan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of People’s Daily Wang Yibiao, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Xinhua News Agency and member of the Party Group Zhou Zongmin attended the event.

The China New Media Conference has been successfully held for three sessions. This conference is guided by the Central Propaganda Department, the Central Network Information Office, the State Administration of Radio and Television, and the Hunan Provincial People’s Government, and is hosted by the China Journalists Association and the Propaganda Department of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee. With the theme of “New Mainstream and New Journey”, the conference focuses on the theme of welcoming and implementing the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully demonstrating the achievements of media integration since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and guiding the new media industry to create a good atmosphere for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. atmosphere of public opinion.

On behalf of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, Zhang Qingwei extended warm congratulations to the convening of the conference. He said that in recent years, Hunan has thoroughly studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on promoting the development of media integration, insisted on keeping pace with the tide of the times and keeping pace with technological innovation, and further promoted the integration and development of traditional media and new media. The new media development path has developed rapidly, and the new media business presents a vivid situation in which thousands of sails compete for development and hundreds of ships compete for success. Hunan will take this conference as a new starting point, adhere to the party’s overall leadership over news and public opinion work, adhere to the right direction, in-depth publicity of the party’s theory, line, principles and policies, and in-depth publicity of original ideas, transformative practices, and breakthrough progress in the new era. , landmark achievements, further carry forward the main theme, spread positive energy, consolidate and strengthen mainstream ideological public opinion, and promote the party’s voice to spread more widely, widely and deeply. Adhere to the creation of high-quality works, actively adapt to the general trend of communication such as “circularization, differentiation, verticalization, and videoization”, comprehensively promote the construction and supply of content, and strive to create more masterpieces that are worthy of the times and the people. Adhere to innovative and integrated development, promote the in-depth integration of traditional media and emerging media in terms of content, channels, platforms, operations, and management, and strive to create more new mainstream media with diverse forms, advanced means, strong influence and competitiveness. Warmly welcome all guests and friends from all walks of life to visit and invest in Hunan. Hunan will continue to optimize services, share development opportunities with all parties, and create a better future.

He Ping said that the China Journalism Association, a national people’s organization in the Chinese press led by the party, must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, unite and lead the majority of journalists to firmly adhere to the correct political direction, and make full use of all-media means. , to fully demonstrate the historic achievements and changes that have taken place since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and fully stimulate the majestic force of the whole party and the whole society to forge ahead in a new process and make contributions to a new era. It is necessary to focus on maintaining integrity and innovation, and continuously launch excellent works with ideas, warmth, and quality, so that mainstream media can fully enter the main battlefield and occupy the commanding heights of public opinion guidance, ideological guidance, cultural inheritance, and serving the people. It is necessary to use liaison services as a link, widely unite news practitioners, and fully rely on the forces of all sectors of society to form a new pattern of online and offline integration, internal and external publicity, and all-media communication. The Chinese Journalists Association is willing to work together with all parties to further promote the integrated development of media, make mainstream media bigger and stronger, consolidate and strengthen mainstream public opinion, and welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with excellent results.

Niu Yibing said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thought on strengthening the country through the Internet, and coordinated the promotion of news and public opinion work and Internet informatization work. Develop and strengthen the construction of network content, and promote the construction of a network power to create a new situation. It is necessary to closely follow the theme of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, strengthen the setting of topics, and improve the efficiency of new media in the era of all media. It is necessary to insist that content is king, strengthen and improve the international communication of the network, let the large traffic continue to surging positive energy, and let the good voice always become the strongest voice. It is necessary to strictly implement the responsibility system for network ideological work, improve the comprehensive network governance system, and transform the biggest variable of the Internet into the biggest increment for the development of the party and the country.

At the opening ceremony, the “20th Party Congress Report Sunac Boutique Collection and Display Activity” was launched. At the subsequent main forum, leaders and media platform leaders such as Wang Yibiao, Zhou Zongmin, Liu Xiaolong, Wu Guiying, Zhang Huali, Li Yun, Li Jianyan, Chen Rui, and Zhou Yuan gave keynote speeches respectively.

The conference broadcasted the short film “Malan Mountain Time”, held the awarding ceremony of the “Red Video” production base for learning a strong country, and released “Top Ten Innovative Exploration of my country’s Media Integration Development” and “2022 Video Cultural and Creative Industry Development Indicators (“Ma Lanshan Index”)”.