Emanuela Orlandi, hopes from the new trend: documents sent to Piazzale Clodio

Four decades of mysteries envelop the story of Emanuela Orlandi, the Vatican citizen who vanished into thin air on June 22, 1983. Investigations, hypotheses and red herrings have followed one another in forty years of silence. Right now, exactly forty years after her disappearance, hope is rekindled for her family. Once the controversies and tensions of the last period have subsided, the fortieth anniversary opens under the best auspices: the Vatican prosecutor’s office has sent the documents to the Rome prosecutor’s office. This was revealed to the microphones of Tg1 Mattina Estate by the promoter of justice of the Vatican City State, Alessandro Diddi, who assures that “there are lines of investigation worthy of further investigation”.

Diddi also reveals that he “collected all the evidence available from the structures of the Vatican and the Holy See, also seeking proof of it through conversations” with some people “in charge of some offices at the time of the events” and that “many papers, perhaps escaped the investigators in the past years ». At the sieve of the prosecutors “data that had never been processed”. The time is therefore ripe “to complete this new line of investigations”. Statements appreciated by Pietro Orlandi, Emanuela’s brother. His wish – he tells the LaPresse news agency – is that finally these documents “may lead to the truth” and that “the people indicated in the memorial be listened to”.

There is so much news to verify and leads to follow, but for forty years there has been only one hope: “to get to the truth about my sister”. Pietro never gave up and with him his family, who decided to send an appeal to the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni: «The Orlandi family believes that the ideals of truth and justice have no political color and do not belong to no party, but to all men of good will. For this reason, he appeals to the president Giorgia Meloni, with the hope that she can contribute, in respect of the roles, to the search for the truth about Emanuela’s disappearance and at the same time to clarify all the facts that have marked Italy in these forty years and they still remained obscure.’ The appointment to remember Emanuela is Sunday in St. Peter’s Square. It was Pietro himself who organized it and he himself will be under the window from which Bergoglio looks out for the Angelus. The hope of the family is that the Pope “remember with words of hope, during the Angelus, a citizen of his who disappeared for forty years” because “it would be an important gesture of charity, in full evangelical spirit, which would put an end to any controversy and it would strengthen everyone’s will to seek the truth.”

