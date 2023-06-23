Benchmark Redmi K60 Ultra! Realme GT Neo New Product Exposure: Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Blessing-Latest Events_China IT News

[摘要]The digital chat site recently revealed that Redmi is about to launch a new model called K60 Ultra, which will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ flagship platform.

The digital chat site recently revealed that Redmi is about to launch a new model called K60 Ultra, which will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ flagship platform. At the same time, Realme also plans to release a new product, Realme GT Neo5 Pro, in the second half of the year. This phone will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 mobile platform and compete with the K60 Ultra.

Compared with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip on the Realme GT Neo5, the Realme GT Neo5 Pro will use a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chip. This new chip adopts the “1+2+2+3” 8-core CPU architecture design, including a Cortex-X3 super core with a main frequency of 3.2GHz and four large cores, while the number of efficient cores is reduced to three. This update means a further improvement in performance, and thanks to TSMC’s 4nm process and increased main frequency, CPU performance will increase by 35% and power consumption will be reduced by 40%.

It is worth mentioning that Snapdragon 8 Gen2 also supports hardware-level ray tracing technology, and has become the world‘s first chip to support the mobile-optimized Unreal Engine 5 Metahuman framework. This will allow users to enjoy a more realistic picture quality in the game.

In addition, Realme GT Neo5 Pro will also be equipped with a 1.5K ultra-narrow straight screen and support 150W wired flash charging technology.

It can be asserted that the Realme GT Neo5 Pro equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 mobile platform will become one of the most powerful mobile phones under Realme.

Editor: Zhang Fen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

