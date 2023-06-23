Home » Benchmark Redmi K60 Ultra! Realme GT Neo New Product Exposure: Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Blessing-Latest Events_China IT News
Business

Benchmark Redmi K60 Ultra! Realme GT Neo New Product Exposure: Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Blessing-Latest Events_China IT News

by admin

[摘要]The digital chat site recently revealed that Redmi is about to launch a new model called K60 Ultra, which will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ flagship platform.

The digital chat site recently revealed that Redmi is about to launch a new model called K60 Ultra, which will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ flagship platform. At the same time, Realme also plans to release a new product, Realme GT Neo5 Pro, in the second half of the year. This phone will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 mobile platform and compete with the K60 Ultra.

Compared with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip on the Realme GT Neo5, the Realme GT Neo5 Pro will use a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chip. This new chip adopts the “1+2+2+3” 8-core CPU architecture design, including a Cortex-X3 super core with a main frequency of 3.2GHz and four large cores, while the number of efficient cores is reduced to three. This update means a further improvement in performance, and thanks to TSMC’s 4nm process and increased main frequency, CPU performance will increase by 35% and power consumption will be reduced by 40%.

It is worth mentioning that Snapdragon 8 Gen2 also supports hardware-level ray tracing technology, and has become the world‘s first chip to support the mobile-optimized Unreal Engine 5 Metahuman framework. This will allow users to enjoy a more realistic picture quality in the game.

In addition, Realme GT Neo5 Pro will also be equipped with a 1.5K ultra-narrow straight screen and support 150W wired flash charging technology.

See also  Clicking on the App is too slow! Google officially recommends 5 super practical Android "desktop gadgets"

It can be asserted that the Realme GT Neo5 Pro equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 mobile platform will become one of the most powerful mobile phones under Realme.

Editor: Zhang Fen

You may also like

Flood in Emilia Romagna, on the Mattarella rock...

The world and its economy is becoming more...

Majestas, revenues at 80 million. Briatore-Costa aim for...

Most Asian stocks fell, U.S. stock futures fell,...

Siemens Energy: Price drop horrifies the stock market

China’s embrace distances Cuba from the US

Education: football, chess, then piano? Parents should avoid...

Eleonora Incardona, plunging necklines: Inter flies with Diletta...

Focus on poverty and the climate crisis –...

Germany: June manufacturing PMI down to 41 points

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy