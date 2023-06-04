Home » Emanuela Orlandi, the former carabiniere: “She is buried under Castel Sant’Angelo”. His brother Pietro: “Pure madness”
Emanuela Orlandi, the former carabiniere: “She is buried under Castel Sant’Angelo”. His brother Pietro: “Pure madness”

Emanuela Orlandi, the former carabiniere: “She is buried under Castel Sant’Angelo”. His brother Pietro: “Pure madness”

Emanuela Orlandi would be buried in Castel Sant’Angelo, together with Mirella Gregori: this is claimed by a former carabiniere, Antonio Goglia, municipal employee of San Giorgio in …

Emanuela Orlandi would be buried in Castel Sant’Angelo, together with Mirella Gregori: this is claimed by a former carabiniere, Antonio Goglia, municipal employee of San Giorgio a Cremano, in a letter sent to the deputy prosecutor Stefano Luciani in charge of reopening the investigation into the Orlandi mystery. It was written by ItaliaOggi in yesterday’s edition. «..I inform you that in the basement of Castel Sant’Angelo, behind a reinforced door, there should be a room of about 20 square meters in which there should be human remains, including those of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori. The structure should fall under the authority of the Municipality of Rome and therefore it shouldn’t be difficult to prepare an inspection”, reads the letter.

Emanuela Orlandi, new impetus to investigations: collaboration between the Rome prosecutor’s office and the Vatican, documents acquired from the Holy See

Speaking with ItaliaOggi, the former carabiniere dwells at length on the centrality of canon 1058 in the story concerning the disappearance of the two girls: «The code, which imposes priestly celibacy – he says – was confirmed by the current canon law of 1983, the year of the kidnappings of Orlandi and Gregori.. that code serves to immediately understand what the kidnappers want: the abolition of priestly celibacy, canon 1058, otherwise they would have killed Orlandi and Gregori». Finally, the former soldier invites the magistrates to view the photographic material “which should be sought after and exhibited to the general public”.

Brother Peter’s reply

“It’s pure madness, how is it possible that he is given so much attention?”. Pietro Orlandi says to ANSA on the statements of the former carabiniere Antonio Goglia according to which his sister Emanuela is buried under Castel Sant’Angelo together with Mirella Gregori. «I’ve known him for years – he explains -, every time he changes his hypothesis, and starting with Nicotri or Peronaci they give him all this space. He’s someone who tells lies.’ «Already in the past – Pietro Orlandi recalls – he had written to the prosecutor’s office, each time with unsubstantiated hypotheses, completely different hypotheses. He passed, as a motive, from liberation theology, to the pedophile priests of Boston, to the terrorist Carlos, to the Marranos and others ». According to Emanuela Orlandi’s brother, «his intent is to appear in an article and, thanks to Nicotri who interviewed him, he succeeds and everyone follows him. Absurd”. According to Piero Orlandi, “the hallucinating fact is that everyone follows him,” he reiterates, and this creates the usual confusion. Then in a particular moment like this this thing is absurd, truly absurd ».

