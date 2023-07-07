Embarrassing smell of sweat: Nine mistakes that make you stink despite deodorant

Despite all the advertising promises: sometimes the effect of your own deodorant doesn’t even last a few hours. Just showered, used deodorant, drove to the office and by midday it’s already starting to smell under the armpits.

Application errors are usually to blame. Because although deodorants have certainly been with all of us since puberty – sweat hardly smells before that – we are often not well informed about the products and do not use them properly.

Deodorant, antiperspirant, antiperspirant – what’s the difference?

Deodorant : The word is composed of of for away and odor Odor and masks the resulting smell of sweat. The products therefore usually contain fragrances and oils, as well as odor-absorbing substances and antimicrobial substances such as alcohol. Because sweat does not smell unpleasant at first. The bad smell of sweat only develops when the liquid is decomposed. This is done by bacteria living on the skin. Some substances in sweat, such as urea, sugar, protein, are ideal breeding grounds for these odor-causing bacteria such as Corynebacterium jeikeium.

Some does use aluminum salts to reduce sweat, but in small doses. Aluminum has long been criticized for its potential health hazards. However, more recent studies suggest that the absorption of aluminum through the skin is very unlikely, as the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment writes. Deodorants are applied after washing, even several times a day.

According to Germany’s most popular deodorant brand Nivea, deodorants are particularly recommended for people who tend to sweat less but want to feel fresher for longer in everyday life and want to prevent unpleasant odors from developing.

Antitranspirant oder Antiperspirant: The English term, which is slowly becoming commonplace with us, refers to products that inhibit our perspiration and are therefore more than just a deodorant. Antiperspirant is derived from anti = against and transpire = sweat – and thus already describes the mechanism of the effect.

Antiperspirants prevent perspiration from escaping to the surface of the skin. They always contain aluminum salts, which narrow or temporarily close our sweat pores in the treated areas. In general usage, however, antiperspirants are often referred to as “deodorant”.

Accordingly, the deodorant manufacturer recommends antiperspirants especially when you have an exciting day ahead of you – for example before a date, a job interview or even if you know that you will sweat a lot due to sporting activities or high summer temperatures.

How and when best to use your deodorant

What many people don’t know: In order for antiperspirants to be effective, they should be used in the evening before going to bed. And that brings us to the first common mistake that is to blame if the “deodorant” is not effective enough:

1. Used antiperspirant in the morning

Antiperspirants need a certain amount of time before they take effect, the ingredients are absorbed, the sweat tubes narrow and as a result hardly any liquid escapes. Used in the morning, the effect kicks in much too late. By then, sweat has already reached the surface of the skin, its ingredients are broken down by bacteria and the typical smell of sweat is formed.

So that you can get through the day without unpleasant body odor, you should use the product twelve hours beforehand, i.e. the evening before, after washing. Some remedies work so well that they don’t have to be used every night, just a few times a week.

2. Try to cover up the smell of sweat with deodorant

Unfortunately that doesn’t work. Because the fragrances hardly manage to cover up the existing smell of sweat. The bacteria have already done all the work. Deodorants have the best effect when applied directly after washing/showering.

3. Apply deodorant or antiperspirant to damp skin

The agents should be used immediately after washing, but only after the armpits have been carefully dried. If the skin is still damp or even wet, this not only dilutes the deodorant/antiperspirant, but can also prevent it from adhering to the skin and the ingredients from developing their effect.

4. Luscious armpit hair

Moderate uncontrolled growth of body hair seems to be back in fashion. But armpit hair can promote the smell of sweat, even with the strongest deodorant or antiperspirant. Because hair is associated with warmth and moisture. Both promote bacterial growth and thus the smell of sweat.

In this case, shaving is beneficial because it slows down the formation of bacteria and thus increases the effectiveness of anti-odour and anti-sweat products. However, you should never use these products on freshly shaved skin, otherwise skin irritation may occur.

5. Hygiene tick and conventional soap

Washing too much with the wrong soap can also promote sweat odor. Soap and washing lotions are often strongly alkaline (pH value 9 or even 10). The pH value on the skin increases. This causes an imbalance in the skin’s microbiome. Bacteria, which cause foul odors when sweat is broken down, can gain the upper hand.

Better: Use basic products with a pH value of around 5 for washing and showering.

6. Wrong clothes made of unfavorable material

The odor-causing bacteria can settle in plastic fibers in particular. Shirts, t-shirts, undershirts and bras often smell even after washing – because the textiles can only be washed at a maximum of 40 degrees. However, high temperatures would be necessary to destroy the “smelly microbes”.

The material of the clothing also plays an important role because synthetic fibers often do not allow the skin to breathe properly. The consequences: You sweat more and sweat can build up – ideal conditions for bacteria. Natural fibers such as cotton and linen allow the skin to breathe and prevent heat build-up.

7. Eat smelly foods

It is known that garlic can exhale over all pores, so to speak. The cause is the sulfur compounds, which are also found in onions. During digestion, these compounds are broken down and the typical body odor develops. It can last a good two days.

In addition, other foods such as radishes and radishes, vinegar, dairy products and large amounts of meat can adversely affect the smell of sweat. Therefore, pay attention to what you ate the day before if your deodorant fails. In the future, it is better to keep your distance from the suspect foods. If the problem of sweat smell no longer occurs afterwards, you should also avoid it in the future.

8. Willingly and frequently consumes alcohol, caffeine and chili

These factors can indirectly lead to sweat odor because they stimulate sweat production. And more sweat means the smell is harder to mask. Anyone who suffers from the smell of sweat and likes to drink a lot of coffee or alcohol, or loves spicy foods, should limit their consumption, avoid it altogether – or try an antiperspirant.

9. Always use the same deodorant

Sometimes the bacteria become immune to the antimicrobial agents in the deodorant, so to speak. This risk mainly exists when the same product is used over many months. So change it up, try a different deodorant.

If you want to be sure: Compare the list of ingredients on the products. In addition to alcohol, triethyl citrate, octenidine dihydrochloride or ethylhexylglycerol are used as bacteria stoppers. Try a deodorant that contains different antibacterial agents than what you are used to. The smell of sweat often disappears with the change. After a few months, it is usually possible to return to your favorite deodorant, as the bacteria respond to the active ingredients again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

