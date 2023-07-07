Inter Milan signs Sassuolo midfielder Frazzi – Al Ghad TV

Phratisi

Inter Milan signed midfielder Davide Frazzi from Sassuolo on loan, with the inevitability of buying.

The two rival clubs in the Italian Premier League announced the deal on Thursday, and local media reported that the 23-year-old had moved to Inter for a year with an obligation to buy from February 2024.

The contract is expected to run until 2028.

Frazzi has played six international matches with the Italian national team since 2022.

This is the fourth deal for Inter, the European runners-up, in preparation for the new season, after the signing of Francesco Acerbi, Christian Aslani and Marcus Thuram.

Inter finished last season in third place in the Italian League and lost the Champions League final to Manchester City.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

