Creating Healthy Buildings: The Rise of Wellness and Well-being in Design

Title: Neolith Surfaces Lead the Way in Creating Healthy and Sustainable Buildings

Subtitle: Wellness, Regeneration, and Environmental Consciousness Drive Design Trends

Wellness has become the new paradigm in design, with a focus on well-being and personal care as key elements of holistic architecture. In response to this trend, a new category of buildings has emerged – healthy buildings, which integrate natural materials, thermal and acoustic insulation, humidity control systems, air renewal, and cleaning, as well as sustainable and eco-efficient features.

According to the Inspiring Living For Tomorrow Trend Book, Lifestyle Trends 2024 by Neolith, these healthy buildings also incorporate elements associated with physical, psychological, emotional, social, professional, environmental, and spiritual care. Brands, professionals, and institutions have already embraced this model when designing public spaces, with the aim of promoting well-being. However, it is important that users perceive a purpose that provides them with real value, fostering feelings of shelter, joy, and satisfaction.

Neolith surfaces have emerged as the preferred material in making this new model a reality. These surfaces allow for the creation of solid, open, and orderly spaces that facilitate movement. Neolith is not only visually appealing but also easy to clean, resistant, natural, ultra-hygienic, and attractive. Its surfaces easily coexist with plants, vertical gardens, and indoor gardens, creating biophilic environments that seamlessly connect the interior and exterior spaces.

The hardness and durability of Neolith surfaces allow them to be used both indoors and outdoors, guaranteeing maximum hygiene and aiding in the prevention of food contamination with its NeolEAT technology. This exclusive technology provides an added protective layer that helps prevent the proliferation of bacteria.

In addition to wellness, architecture and interior design in the hotel industry are now focused on promoting healthier, greener, and more sustainable living. First impressions are crucial, and hotels must reflect the lifestyle and aspirations of their guests. Neolith is currently involved in numerous hotel projects, providing surfaces for both exterior and interior applications, including countertops, wall tiles, flooring, and furniture designs.

Neolith offers a wide range of colors, from hyper-realistic natural patterns to unique otherworldly effects, which complement and enhance any design concept. Its low maintenance and joint-free applications make Neolith surfaces suitable for both classic and modern buildings. The possibilities for design are limitless when using Neolith materials, making it ideal for both renovations and new construction projects.

In this new model of design, regenerative elements and conscious nutrition are essential. The goal is to create spaces that act as “safe havens” where well-being and harmony are paramount. Neolith, with its commitment to sustainability, has become a leader in environmentally-responsible surfaces. Neolith surfaces are 100% natural and recyclable, made with up to 98% recycled raw materials. The company’s manufacturing processes are sustainable, and it generates its own energy while recycling all the water it uses.

Oliver de la Rica, CMO of the Neolith Group, states that the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability drives them to create exceptional surfaces that go beyond imagination and evoke emotions. Each Neolith surface is an invitation to live extraordinary experiences in a world of beauty, functionality, and well-being. Neolith is dedicated to accompanying clients on their transformation journey, helping create unique and memorable spaces.

With its dedication to wellness, regeneration, and environmental consciousness, Neolith surfaces not only meet market demands but also create new design opportunities while preserving and caring for the surrounding environment.

