This is the invitation to the public and private health agencies of the Emilia Romagna control room. Protected facilities in which immunosuppressed, solid organ transplant or hematopoietic stem cells, haematological patients or cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy are assisted. A total of 467 unvaccinated health workers, 0.64% of employees as of 31 October

Healthcare Trusts will have to carry out a careful evaluation of the activities to which non-vaccinating health workers will be used and reintegrated as a result of the choices of the government, avoiding that they are placed in wards where there are patients mainly affected by diseases that significantly reduce the defenses immune, such as for example solid organ or marrow transplants, oncohematological diseases, diseases under immunosuppressive treatment, etc.

In addition, for the reintegration of unvaccinated operators, the obligation of rigorous use of respiratory protection devices and compliance with the rules of hygiene and behavior must be maintained.

These are some of the indications that emerged from the meeting of the Covid control room of the Emilia-Romagna Region for the reintegration of health workers who have evaded the obligation of anti-Covid vaccination, as established by the Ministry of Health on 31 October last. The indications are contained in a document that the Directorate General of the Regional Department of Health Policies ready to be sent to the health authorities and other public and private health bodies and organizations in Emilia-Romagna.

Furthermore, the Health Authorities will have to keep in place for all operators “the screening programs envisaged and will be able to evaluate in relation to specific situations, such as the onset of outbreaks between patients and operators, the adoption of further prevention measures”.

“The antiscientific choice, not based on Evidence Base Prevention – reads the document developed by the control room -, of the refusal to vaccinate has therefore concerned a small part of health professionals, which do not change with regard to success and effectiveness of the vaccination campaign. Vaccination is still an essential health device for the protection of public health and in particular for the most fragile subjects “.

The anti-SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 vaccination in Emilia-Romagna was in fact administered to a percentage greater than 90% of the population, “allowing a strong reduction in pathogenicity and profoundly modifying the epidemiological situation compared to the initial phase. Health workers have massively joined the vaccination, ensuring the overall coverage of 99.4% of professionals, technicians and administrators of public health ”.

In Emilia-Romagna there are a total of 467 unvaccinated health workers, or 0.64% of employees as of 31 October. In particular, of these 166 are nurses, 88 are social and health workers, 14 are doctors employed by companies, 21 are those of affiliated medicine.

08 November 2022

