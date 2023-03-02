Empire of Light is a story about the power of human bonds in stormy times. Set in and around a faded old cinema in a coastal town in England in the early 1980s, the film follows Hilary (Olivia Colman), a woman who runs the cinema and has to deal with her mental health, and Stephen (Micheal Ward), a new employee who dreams of escaping this provincial town where he faces daily adversities. Both Hilary and Stephen find a sense of belonging through their sweet and unlikely relationship and experience the healing power of music, film and community.

Il film Searchlight Pictures Empire of Light stars Academy Award® winner Olivia Colman, BAFTA winner Micheal Ward, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow and Crystal Clarke, with Toby Jones and Academy Award® winner Colin Firth. At the cinema from March 2nd distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italy.