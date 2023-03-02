Home Health Empire of Light, from March 2 to the cinema
Health

Empire of Light, from March 2 to the cinema

by admin
Empire of Light, from March 2 to the cinema
Micheal Ward and Olivia Colman in the film EMPIRE OF LIGHT. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.

Empire of Light is a story about the power of human bonds in stormy times. Set in and around a faded old cinema in a coastal town in England in the early 1980s, the film follows Hilary (Olivia Colman), a woman who runs the cinema and has to deal with her mental health, and Stephen (Micheal Ward), a new employee who dreams of escaping this provincial town where he faces daily adversities. Both Hilary and Stephen find a sense of belonging through their sweet and unlikely relationship and experience the healing power of music, film and community.

Il film Searchlight Pictures Empire of Light stars Academy Award® winner Olivia Colman, BAFTA winner Micheal Ward, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow and Crystal Clarke, with Toby Jones and Academy Award® winner Colin Firth. At the cinema from March 2nd distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italy.

See also  Nougat marisa - Nougat with almonds

You may also like

Farewell to the Chief of Medicine of Oglio...

«Never again in Sanremo in competition, for me...

F1 – Red Bull RB19: adaptive car to...

Sleeping with an eye mask improves memory and...

Why is Final Fantasy 16 a PS5 time...

we are already at risk at 45 years...

The sarcasm of the investigating judge of Crotone...

Mattarella goes to Crotone Coast Guard: ‘There was...

Sgarbi’s wrath against the Royal Museums of Turin:...

Covid, the FBI chief: “very probable” originated from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy