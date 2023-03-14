Empty, but vigilant, calories which on a nutritional level are almost devoid of proteins, mineral salts, vitamins, fatty acids and antioxidants. “There empty calorie it is the same as the traditional one, but the low nutrient percentage cannot be considered healthy – he explains Elizabeth Macorsini, biologist, nutritionist –. The body needs energy, but when we introduce more than we consume, the energy balance is altered and we gain weight. A diet based only on foods full of empty calories causes weight gain, facilitates the development of metabolic disorders such as diabetes mellitus, arterial hypertension, dyslipidemia and the risk of developing vitamin or mineral deficiencies”.

Empty calories and foods to limit — You don’t have to eliminate all foods that contain empty calories, just consume them infrequently. The tradeoff is to eat less and better. What to avoid or limit? “Foods made with white or refined flour, fried foods, snacks, ready meals and sauces, alcohol, these are the foods and drinks with the highest empty calories, but also snacks, sweets, chips, jelly, candies, margarine. These foods they’re not completely devoid of micronutrients, but they’re often full of fats, sugars, preservatives and other additives and for this they have one poor nutritional valueare enemies of silhouette and health“.

Dairy products — As for butter and milk, stop demonizing them. If it is lactose intolerant, you can choose milk and butter free from milk sugar, lactose. "Butter guarantees a greater sense of satiety than margarine, it contains vitamin A and Dphosphorus and other essential nutrients for health". margarine? "Unlike butter, it has no cholesterol, but its hydrogenated fats are transformed into fatty acids "trans"which increase the level of cholesterol LDL in the blood".

Empty calories and feeling full — Why do foods with empty calories not fill us up? “When we eat these foods, the sense of satiety and gratification does not last long, so the sense of hunger returns and we start looking for food again”.