(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 21 – Against high cholesterol supplements based on natural substances can have side effects and must be taken with caution. To reiterate this is a recent circular issued by the Ministry of Health that puts out of the market all food supplements used to reduce cholesterol values ​​containing monacolin doses equal to or greater than 3 milligrams per dose. This was underlined by Ame, the Association of Endocrinologists, which invites more caution and less do-it-yourself with supplements and natural products.



“Natural” is not always synonymous with “good” for endocrinologists: monacolin K is obtained from red rice and is known as the “natural statin.” The natural fermentation process of common red cooking rice behind the production of this molecule made it appear harmless for a long time. But it is important to remember for Ame “that origin is not synonymous with lack of potentially harmful effects. A natural product can be toxic and harmful in the same way as a chemical drug and it is rather its quantity that indicates any problems “.



Also no to do-it-yourself treatments. “Although the adverse effects associated with monacolin do not differ from those associated with other statins – underlines Vincenzo De Geronimo, Coordinator of the Ame Medicines Commission – the easy availability without a doctor’s prescription and often even in supermarkets of supplements based on this substance have favored its use. improper and overdoses from do-it-yourself treatments, so much so as to lead the European Union, and consequently Italy, to decide to limit the dosage “. At the same time, no excessive concern for those who have taken monacolin to date. “The ministerial circular – concludes the expert – although it immediately prohibits the sale of products with monacolin doses higher than those indicated without the possibility for pharmacies to run out of stocks, it is not the result of an immediate withdrawal linked to an adverse event but it marks a watershed after years of studies and reviews that wants to put a stop to incorrect use and reduce risks. Those who were already using it and have had no adverse effects can eventually and calmly finish the box, but everyone is recommended to contact your doctor “. (HANDLE).

