Endometriosis could be treated with an antibiotic – Gynecology

An antibiotic could be used against endometriosis, the female disorder in which endometrial tissue grows outside the uterus with consequent pain and other ailments: in fact, a Japanese study conducted on animals at the University of Nagoya and published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, shows that by eliminating the Fusobacterium with an antibiotic the disease regresses. In particular, experts have shown that using an antibiotic that targets Fusobacterium reduces the formation of lesions associated with endometriosis. The findings suggest an alternative treatment for this condition and clinical trials on patients are currently underway at the Japan University Associated Hospital.

Endometriosis affects one in ten women between the ages of 15 and 49. The disorder can cause lifelong health problems, including pelvic pain and infertility. Although it can be treated with hormone therapy and surgery, these procedures sometimes have side effects, recurrences, and have a significant impact on pregnancy. The group led by Yutaka Kondo and Ayako Muraoka, in collaboration with the National Cancer Center, discovered that the uterus of Fusobacterium-infected mice had larger and heavier lesions. However, mice given an antibiotic to eradicate Fusobacterium saw improved lesion formation. The team’s findings strongly suggest that eliminating Fusobacterium with antibiotic treatment is an effective non-hormonal therapy for endometriosis.

“Eradication of this bacterium by antibiotic treatment could be an approach to endometriosis treatment for Fusobacterium-infected women, who could be easily identified by vaginal swab or uterus swab,” say the authors of the study. study.