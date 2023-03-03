Raising awareness, educating and informing – that is the goal of Endometriosis Awareness Month, which takes place in March every year. Affected people draw attention to the condition over a period of four weeks. Because although endometriosis is quite common, affecting an estimated one in ten women, there are still people who have never heard of the condition. It is not uncommon for several years to elapse before diagnosis and adequate treatment.

The Munich photographer Jasmin Breidenbach also wants to educate and make the disease more visible. For the photo project “Endometriosis – The chameleon in my stomach” she portrayed 15 women with endometriosis. “Those affected often endure severe pain, unwanted childlessness, exhaustion and a few other symptoms,” says Breidenbach. “They are confronted with the fact that their complaints are not taken seriously by the people around them because they are not visible from the outside.” Breidenbach, 33, has endometriosis himself. With the photos, she wants to give those affected the opportunity to make the disease, which often takes place in secret, visible from the outside, and thus promote more understanding. The photographer developed the picture ideas in conversation with the women. The recordings reflect the personal medical history, emotions or concrete experiences.

The picture shows Hannah (name changed). She was only diagnosed shortly before the photo shoot. “She felt overwhelmed and lost by the illness,” reports Breidenbach. “As if she could no longer feel the lightness of life.”

