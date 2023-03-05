Home Health Endometriosis: The ultimate nutrition plan
Health

Endometriosis: The ultimate nutrition plan

by admin

7 Day Meal Plan for Endometriosis Relief

Our meal plan for endometriosis sufferers includes recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. So that you always have a choice, you will receive two suggestions each day for lunch and dinner. This way, the plan basically contains enough prescriptions for 14 days.

Of course, the disease cannot be cured within 7 or 14 days. But our plan will help you to permanently change your diet so that you can meet all the criteria of a correct endometriosis diet and it will be easy for you to eat optimally in the long term. It is important that your meals are not only healthy and tailored to your illness, but that they also taste very good and you can look forward to a delicious meal every day.

The right diet

When compiling our nutritional plan, we based ourselves on the available scientific studies on this topic. This resulted in at least nine criteria: The diet for endometriosis should contain as few finished products as possible, it should be plant-based, consist of anti-inflammatory foods, contain certain vital substances and regularly contain turmeric that support the body’s own detoxification, be gluten-free and intestinal flora-friendly and contain foods that increase the melatonin level can increase.

In our plan, you will not only receive the right prescriptions, but also explanations as to why which criterion can be helpful for the disease. It also explains how you can incorporate seed cycling into your daily diet, what drinks are ideal, what supplements might help and how you can change your lifestyle in such a way that this factor will also have a positive effect on your disease.

See also  Target the mobile phone market! SONY Announces Acquisition of Savage Game Studios

*You can get ours here 7 Day Meal Plan at for instant download for only 7.50 euros.

You may also like

Cholesterol, a new molecule for statin intolerant patients...

RSV Vaccine Shows High Efficacy – Health

Smoking: The Real Dangers of Popular E-Cigarettes

Are you a fan of junk food? Your...

F1 GP Bahrain LIVE, live coverage of the...

“Legend for a day”: four Sport and Health...

Eliminate wrinkles with this serum made of 3...

eat them every day, they are precious for...

Banners against Meloni and Valditara at the Carducci...

Live Sampdoria – Salernitana (0-0) Serie A 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy